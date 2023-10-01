Come join us at the 2023 Arizona Walk4Hearing 5K walk on Saturday, Nov. 4, at Riverview Park in Mesa! Registered participants can enjoy a magician, bounce house, free ice cream, silent auction, and more, while supporting the deaf and hard of hearing community in Arizona!

The annual Arizona Walk4Hearing—a free, family-friendly, community event—is now in its eighth year! We are excited to have between 350 and 500 walkers who come together to raise awareness about the deaf and hard of hearing community here in Arizona each year. As is estimated by the Arizona Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (ACDHH), over 1.1 million individuals have some level of hearing loss here in Arizona (17% of the population), yet we have a long way to go in the areas of awareness, accessibility, and acceptance. The Arizona Walk4Hearing is working to change that!

The Arizona Walk4Hearing is a free event. Just sign up online today! If you would like to donate, donations may be made online or in person at the event and are greatly appreciated.

This event aims to be accessible to all and includes live captioning, ASL interpretation, a dog water station, and an accessible path.

Register online today at tinyurl.com/8urn9jun.