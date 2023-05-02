2022 ACC Annual Report

The Architectural Control Committee’s (ACC) purpose is to ensure the exterior aesthetics of the homes and property within the community are maintained and kept in good condition. The ACC is comprised of homeowners and assisted by a professional staff member who meet regularly to review any proposed exterior changes to homes and property prior to work commencing.

Guidelines and standards have been set to help protect and enhance the appearance of the homes in SunBird Golf Resort.

This committee is one that meets year round. The ACC changed from meeting twice a month to meeting once a month on the third Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. in the Lakeview Room.

For the year 2022, 488 permits were submitted.

For 2023, year to date, we have had 86 permits submitted.

Of the 488 permits submitted and processed in 2022, below is just a partial list of the permits submitted and does not include fences, garage doors, gutters, and golf course iron railings.

Of the permits submitted in 2022:

97 Replaced or repaired roofs

99 Trim or house painting

50 Window replacements

27 Pavers/concrete added, replaced, or repaired

35 Air conditioners replaced

45 Ramadas/awnings/sunscreens built or repaired

Numerous other permits for yard rock, yard art, trees, and cacti were also submitted.

For the number of ACC Committee members we have, there are a lot of permits to be approved, processed, and reviewed for closure. From the effects of COVID-19 and the backlog of contractor materials and workforce, we had several permits that carried over from 2021. We’re very happy to say that things are moving again, and we are catching up quickly.

The committee is a small, volunteer group who put a lot of time into ensuring that SunBird can look its best at all times. It takes a dedicated group of people to keep up with the day-to-day problems or possible problems of our community.

The 2022 members of your ACC are Dave Deblois, Steve Fetterman, Paula Russell, Jim Dolwick, George Richardson, Larry Kosiba, Dennis Foote, Bill Ley, Dirk Close (chairperson/committee liaison), and Bonnie Marcus (administrator).

On behalf of the board of directors, thank you for all the time and effort you put in.

Every year we focus on weeds, overgrown bushes and tree trimming, palm tree trimming, and cluttering of displayed yard art and fruit harvesting, as well as processing of project permits.

Thank you for all the support in 2022, and we’re looking forward to a continued working relationship in 2023.