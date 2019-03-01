Women’s Connection features Spring Style Show

Susan Reynhout, Publicity Chairman

Invite all your friends to join you for a fun-filled morning with a fantastic Spring Style Show, good food, special music and lots of fellowship. Women’s Connection brunch will be held on Thursday, March 14, at 9:00 a.m. in the Kingston Ballroom of the Oakwood Country Club in Sun Lakes.

Fashion and friendships start at JudyWear Boutique! Judy Dragoo and her daughter-in-law Erin enjoy bringing new styles and fashion to the ladies of the Valley. After teaching for over 30 years, she and her husband John decided to relocate. They moved from Sierra Vista to be close to their sons. JudyWear opened its doors February 1 of 2018. Her goal is to provide a unique and individualized shopping experience for ladies to find just the right fashion to meet their originality and lifestyle. Unusual jewelry, flowing, stylish and comfortable clothes and other whimsical offerings are available and constantly changing. JudyWear is located at 950 E. Riggs Road and is open Monday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Our music for the morning will be provided by Terry Kerr. She is a talented soloist with the East Valley Chorale, having been a member of this choral group for 15 years.

Dawn Benson is a retired snowbird who lives on a 30-acre hobby farm in Central Illinois. When she is not homeschooling, chauffeuring children or fulfilling the duties of a pageant mom, she strives to be the “Hostess with the Mostest” by holding gatherings big and small on their farm. She will share “Storm Survival 101.”

Crystal Cards will be available for purchase.

The cost is $20.00. Reservations are required by noon on Thursday, March 7, by emailing Shirley at wcsunlakes@comcast.net or by calling Nancy at 480-786-8531 or Ann at 614-370-2553. Cancellations must be made no later than Monday, March 11, by 10:00 a.m. by calling Cindi at 515-770-7974. Reservations not honored may require payment. Gluten-free meals need to be ordered at the time of reservation. Please honor your reservation with payment or give as a gift if you miss the deadline. Please note cost includes brunch, venue expenses, taxes, gratuity, speaker’s expenses, publicity and miscellaneous fees. Affiliated with Stonecroft, www.stonecroft.org