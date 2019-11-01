What’s the dill with the Pickleball Club this year?

The SunBird Pickleball Club starts the 2019-20 season on Sunday, Oct. 27, at 3 p.m. Join us for a fun day of play and comradery. Pickleball hours are Sundays 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesdays 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Wednesdays 8 a.m. to noon, Thursdays 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Fridays 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., and select Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon (Nov. 2 and 30, Dec. 14 and 21, Jan. 4 and 18, Feb. 1 and 22, and March 7 and 21).

Feb. 15 and 16 is the annual Alzheimer’s Awareness Tournament. March 7 is the year-end event.

The Pickleball Club meetings will take place on Nov. 12 and Jan. 14, at 2 p.m. on the courts.

Club dues are $20 and are due the day you show up to play on the courts. We still need volunteers to host play on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday morning, and Sunday! A big thank you to our volunteers who are hosting on Wednesday and Saturdays! Paddles up!