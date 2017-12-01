What is a Kare Bear?

Rosie VanderVeen

They give back to our community by serving at Kare Bear Faires, Memorials and fundraisers occurring from October to April. We contribute with monies, food and clothing to local charities, such as St. Vincent de Paul, Matthew’s Crossing, Clothes Cabin, Boots in the House and Hamilton High School homeless students. An itemized list of our donations is published in the SunBird News each April.

Greeting cards of encouragement, sympathy and get well are sent to SunBird residents who need a lift. Community members returning from the hospital receive a visit and a memento.

Memorials (Celebration of Life) are available for SunBird residents free of charge to those who have lost a loved one. Volunteers set tables, fill water pitchers and provide a dessert table with coffee and lemonade. Volunteers from our Kare Bear organization serve at these functions. Forms for upcoming memorials are handled by Wanda at the HOA office. She works Tuesday through Thursday each week.

We meet the third Wednesday of each month at 1:00 p.m. Our monthly meetings include an interesting speaker! Subject.ary from health maintenance, local charitable organizations and opportunities to serve and enhance the city in which we reside. Many hands working together are able to contribute t.arious needy causes. If you would like to join our group, plan on attending our meetings. Yearly dues are just $5.00. New members are welcome!

The Kare Bear Faire takes place in the SunBird Ballroom on the first Saturday of November, December, February and March. The Faire offers white elephant selections and outsid.endors offerin.arious products of interest. Most of all, it draws together neighbors who can fellowship and enjoy coffee and donuts together.

The Kare Bear organization is privileged to administer our cheerful and eager support to our SunBird neighbors.