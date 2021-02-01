What Happened to the SunBird Art Show?

Diane Wimmer

Answer: It’s happening right in your neighborhood!

Due to restrictions on gatherings, as well as concern for everyone’s safety, the SunBird Art Club will not be holding the Art Show at the SunBird clubhouse this year. Instead, the Art Club has elected to hold an Open Air Art Studio Tour in conjunction with the biannual SunBird Yard Sales. SunBird artists will be exhibiting their artwork on Feb. 20, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. You will be able to follow a map, provided by SunBird HOA, and visit individual artists displaying their artwork at their homes, in the open air. If you are a SunBird artist working in any medium, and wish to participate, just notify the SunBird HOA office to be included on the map.

A lot of SunBird artists produced some incredible art while “hanging out at home” in 2020. Don’t miss your chance to see it and purchase one-of-a-kind original art for your home.