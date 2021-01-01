We’re Playing Golf in the Sunshine with Friends

Dana Marrs, Publicity

The Lady 18ers are well into their 2020-21 season. We have been able to continue to golf together on Tuesdays, playing either shotgun or tee times. Our group works with our new Pro Shop Manager, Laurie Kelech, to accommodate our golfing groups while making the course available for outside play. Our weekly play organizer, Karen DeLong, works with the Pro Shop so that we need not check in, but may go directly to our starting hole, making few touch points. We have forgone some monthly club luncheons and meetings to minimize contact. All in all, we are playing golf in the sunshine with friends. We are hopeful that our Canadian friends will be able to return for a few months.

In addition to weekly play, we will play the Ladies Net Shoot Out on Jan. 22, at 1:30 p.m. The Ladies Gross Shoot Out is on Feb. 5, at 2 p.m. Both of these events will be on Friday afternoons, which is a change from past years.