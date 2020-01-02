Welcoming in the New Year

Richard Volpe

The Desert Navy welcomes all into the new year, and our meeting schedules will resume as normal. The normal times for our meetings start at 11 a.m. on the third Friday of each month during the months of September through May. Meetings are held in the Lakeview Room located on the main level of the SunBird Community Center. Our next scheduled meeting is Jan. 17.

Navy, Marine, Coast Guard, and Merchant Marine Veterans are always welcome. Meetings start on time and are usually held to no more than an hour. At most meetings, we have guest speakers who provide us with a variety of topics of interest. In our upcoming meeting on Jan. 17, the Chandler Police Department will be our special guests, which we’re really looking forward to.

Following our meetings, many of the group stay for lunch in the Horizon Room, located in the same complex where our meetings are held. This is a popular option, as it offers those participating the opportunity to meet up with other club members and enjoy some friendly conversations. We would really enjoy having those interested to drop in to see what we’re all about. You may find someone among the membership who has similar experiences as you in their Service Days, or even know some of the people you’ve crossed paths with along the way. If you have any questions or are looking for additional information, please feel free to call Rich at 480-802-2532. Have a great day.