Wedding reception

It was Saturday afternoon, July 8, in the SunBird ballroom and love was in the air. It was a champagne reception for the SunBird newlyweds Larry Schoenborn and Peggy White. The couple were married June 18 at Peggy’s summer home in Juniper Ridge. Retired Bishop James Carmen officiated.

Larry and Peggy have both lived in SunBird for several years. They met over the bridge table but did not become a couple until early this year when love blossomed. The reception was attended by over 40 friends, including Kim Devere and his wife Barb, friends of Larry’s for many years. They drove from Minnesota just to be present at the happy event.

The reception was organized by a team put together by Delores Kline. The team included Nan Hatchley, Jeanne Lewis, Linda Christopherson, Shirley Jackson, Mel Huser and Dorothy Sykes, who served as the MC. Music and songs were provided by Michael Jump, one of our SunBird karaoke singers. The poster board of photos was put together by Jim Fetterman. Jean Jump and Peg Overton were servers.

The couple will make their home in SunBird, and we wish them a long and happy life together. Michael Jump will appear at the Friday night karaoke July 21 in the Horizon room.