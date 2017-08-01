Visiting minister at SunBird Community Church

Bob Neuman

We at SunBird Church are pleased to welcome Minister Al Fadi, a former Muslim from Saudi Arabia but now a follower of Christ. He is the founder and director of CIRA International, a ministry that equips our Muslims by personal training by seminars, global media and other methods for evangelism to Muslims who may become Christians.

With a Muslim background, Al Fadi has a passion to see other Muslims come to the Lord. He has been privileged to train tens of thousands of Christians through CIRA International. He also has a radio show called Let Us Reason, A Christian Muslim Dialogue with Al Fadi. He has appeared on various media, like Fox News, and has spoken at countless seminaries and lectures.

Al Fadi has an MS in Engineering and an MVDiv in Biblical Communication. He also holds a certificate in Islamic Apologetics. Currently, Al Fadi is pursuing a PhD major with a research emphasis in early Christian Muslim relations with a focus in Radical Islam and Islamic Domination.

“If there are poor among you in one of the towns of the lands the Lord your God is giving you, do not be selfish or greedy toward them. But give freely to them and freely lend them whatever they need.” Deuteronomy 15:7-8.

“A brother in Christ might need clothes or food. If you say to that person, “God be with you! I hope you stay warm and get plenty to eat, but you do not give what that person needs, your words are worth nothing.” James 1:27

At SunBird, we are well aware of the many who suffer because of illness. We see our family members and friends pass away and grieve for them. But we may not know all who give their time and assistance while asking nothing in return. God challenges us to help others in need.

For those in need of prayer, call our prayer chain: Julie Hartog at 480-895-2622, ljhartog@glmail.com, or Jamie Morgan at 480-802-7358, jamie@samlmdata.com.

SunBird Community Church invites you to visit any Sunday at 9:00 a.m. in the ballroom. You will hear a well-prepared message by one of our visiting ministers. Our church is non-denominational and Bible based. Come join us. Our Lord may be wondering where you’ve been.