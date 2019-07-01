Unity Church on summer hiatus

We will be taking the summer off but invite you to join us on our first Sunday back on September 8 at 9:30 a.m. in the Arts and Crafts Room at Sun Lakes Country Club. Rev. Jeanne MacLaughlin is our Spiritual Leader, and Francine Alexander is our Music and Choir Director. Please remain after the service for coffee and fellowship. Reiki will continue to meet every Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m. at Cottonwood clubhouse in Room A-2 during July and August. For information, call Lois Valleau at 480-883-6699. Other activities will be posted in the future.

Rev. Jeanne MacLaughlin became our minister in June of 2019. Her educational and applied experience is as follows: Rev. Jeanne MacLaughlin was first ordained in November, 2012, through the Universal Brotherhood movement after participating in the Spiritual Studies program at the South West Institute of Healing Arts. In April, 2019, she was also ordained through the Center for Soulful Living. In 2006, Jeanne and her best friend Barb Horton left their music ministry in the Catholic Church to sing at Unity Church of Mesa, working under the tutelage of Rev. Joel Baehr. Since then, they have created four positive music CDs and traveled all over the state singing in Unity and Religious Science churches. In June of 2019, Rev. Jeanne joined Unity Church of Sun Lakes as our Spiritual Leader. Jeanne brings enthusiasm, her musical talent and her love to our community, providing rich lessons and creating community wherever she goes. Her background includes being a certified Life Coach, three years experience in Landmark Education, a certified Naam Yoga Instructor and Harmonyum Healer and is a trained facilitator for Dr. Sue Morter’s book, The Energy Codes.

We are thrilled to welcome Rev. Jeanne MacLaughlin into our Unity family and see exciting possibilities and opportunities opening up due to her talents and gifts. We are exceedingly blessed!