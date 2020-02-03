Trips and Tours

Sue Arko

Tubac Arts and Crafts Festival

Feb. 6, 2020

Price: $79 per person

Every February, the Tubac Chamber of Commerce is proud to sponsor the Tubac Festival of the Arts. The major event of the year for Tubac showcases the work of hundreds of visiting artists, craft persons, and musicians from around the country and Canada.

Florence Home Tour

Feb. 8, 2020

Price: $115 per person

Florence, AZ, is a town steeped in history and wonder. Tour several historic homes and the St. Anthony Greek Monastery, founded by six Greek Orthodox Monks in the 1995. Lunch is included.

Tombstone

Feb. 9, 2020

Price: $99 per person

Relive the legends of one of the West’s most famous towns. Belly up to the bar in Big Nose Kate’s Saloon and walk the streets of the Old Wild West.

Overnight Mystery Tour

Feb. 11-12, 2020

Price: $325 pp/double; $395 pp/single

If you loved our one-day Mystery Tours, you won’t want to miss this value-packed, fun-filled getaway. Hotel, four meals, and much more are included.

California President’s Weekend

Feb. 13-16, 2020

Price: $725 pp/double; $995 pp/single

On Presidents’ Day weekend, travel to California to celebrate the lives of our Presidents. Tour the Reagan Library, the Nixon Library, the Mission Inn, and the George Patton Museum. Also meet four-legged American heroes at the Guide Dog of America facility. Learn how the loving, working partnership between dog and human develops.

Kartchner Caverns

Feb. 15, 2020

Price: $135 per person

This stunning limestone cave boasts many world-class features that have been protected since the cave was discovered in 1974. Includes picnic lunch.

Mexico EcoTour – Rocky Point & MORE

Feb. 18-21, 2020

Price: $725 pp/double; $895 pp/single

Travel across the border and spend three nights in Rocky Point. Tour El Pinacate World Heritage Site. Discover the dormant volcanic Pinacate Shield of black and red lava flows. View 10 enormous, deep, and almost perfectly circular craters, believed to have been formed by a combination of eruptions and collapses. Includes a whale-watching cruise.

Northern Arizona – Sedona/Flagstaff/Grand Canyon

Feb. 19-20, 2020

Price: $325 pp/double; $395 pp/single

Travel to Sedona where the red rocks, drifting clouds, towering pinnacles, and sheer canyon walls collide. Lunch is included. Continue through Oak Creek Canyon to Flagstaff for the evening. The next day, visit the breathtaking Grand Canyon.

Tucson Rodeo

Feb. 20, 2020

Price: $99 per person

Depart the Valley and head to Tucson for a day of rodeo excitement. The first La Fiesta de los Vaqueros (Celebration of the Cowboys) in 1925 touted three days of events and competition. Today, the event has grown to a nine-day celebration centered on the Tucson Rodeo, one of the top 25 professional rodeos in North America. Includes grandstand seating for the Rodeo Parade and rodeo.

Mighty Colorado

Feb. 25-27, 2020

Price: $495 pp/double; $550 pp/single

This soft adventure vacation will feature rafting through the Black Canyon of the Colorado River, a jet boat ride from Lake Havasu, AZ, to Laughlin, NV, on the Colorado River, and guided kayaking.

San Diego Deluxe

Feb. 29 to March 3, 2020

Price: $725 pp/double; $995 pp/single

San Diego is known worldwide as one of the best visitor destinations. Visit SeaPort Village, Balboa Park, Old Town, the Gaslamp District, Coronado Island, and Little Italy. Enjoy a harbor cruise and a tour of the USS Midway.

Algodones One Day

March 2, 2020

Price: $99 per person

Travel south of the border to Algodones for shopping, discount prescriptions, glasses, leather goods, artwork, and other goods and services.

Death Valley

March 3-6, 2020

Price: $450 pp/double; $575 pp/single

Relive the history of the people traveling across the region enroute to California in search of gold. See some of the most unique scenery and formations in the world, including spectacular wildflowers, sand dunes, and mountain ranges.

DAM Hiking Tour – Neon and Nature

March 3-6, 2020

Price: $395 pp/double; $495 pp/single

Travel to Southern Nevada and enjoy spectacular hikes to Boulder Dam, Hoover Dam, and in the Valley of Fire State Park. You’ll hike the Lake Mead Historic Railroad Trail, the Colorado River Heritage Trail, Petroglyph Canyon, and more! You’ll spend two nights in Las Vegas and one night in Laughlin.

Southwest National Parks Value Tour

March 3-6, 2020

Price: $525 pp/double; $725 pp/single

Colorful scenery and spectacular formations abound in Zion and its multicolored mesas. Up to 60 colors have been distinguished at Bryce Canyon in the limestone walls and spires. You will also visit the scenic Valley of Fire State Park as part of this kaleidoscope of color vacation.

Lake Havasu/Laughlin/Las Vegas

March 3-6, 2020

Price: $350 pp/double; $450 pp/single

Travel from Phoenix to Lake Havasu and see the London Bridge. Continue to Laughlin. The next day, visit Oatman before continuing to Las Vegas for two evenings of fun and excitement!

Out of This World Adventure featuring UFO Museum and Spaceport America

March 4-7, 2020

Price: $725 pp/double; $899 pp/single

People from all around the world travel to Roswell to experience what the UFO Museum has to offer such as information on the Roswell Incident, crop circles, UFO sightings, ancient astronauts, and extraterrestrial abductions. Also on the itinerary is Spaceport America, home to Virgin Galactic.

Line Dance – Viejas and San Diego

March 9-12, 2020

Price: $495 pp/double; $650 pp/single

Calling all line dancers! Join other dancers for three days of dancing. Enroute to San Diego, we will stop in Yuma for lunch on your own and dancing. Then on to Viejas and San Diego for more sightseeing and dancing! All skill levels welcome.

Copper Art Museum & Lunch

March 9, 2020

Price: $99 per person

Travel to Cottonwood. Tour the Copper Art Museum which tells a genuine story, one that marries Arizona’s greatest treasure with world legends and fantastic art by returning copper home to where it all began. There will be time for an included lunch, shopping, and wine-tasting (on own).

Discover Navajo

March 12-15, 2020

Price: $775 pp/double; $995 pp/single

Ya’ at’ ‘eeh. Hello. And welcome to the Navajo Nation. This cultural kaleidoscope takes you to Antelope Canyon, Monument Valley, and Canyon de Chelly National Monument. Experience the culture, traditions, and history of the Navajo.

Get Your Kicks on Arizona Route 66

March 12-14, 2020

Price: $375 pp/double; $475 pp/single

Route 66 is known as the Main Street of America OR the Mother Road. Beginning in Holbrook, travel as far West as Kingman on this historic highway. One night is spent in the Wigwam Hotel, made famous by the Movie Cars. Stand on the corner in Winslow, Arizona, and enjoy a tour of the famous La Posada. Two dinners and many extras included.

Discover Hopi

March 25-27, 2020

Price: $695 pp/double; $895 pp/single

The Hopi people have lived in the mesa country of the high desert of Arizona for over a thousand years. The current lifestyles and beliefs preserve the unique heritage of the Hopi culture. Visiting Hopi is a privilege, where history and culture come alive.

Copper Canyon Mexico

Departs March 25 – April 1, 2020

Price: $1595 pp/double; $1895 pp/single

Special Sun Lakes Pickup on this Date!

The Copper Canyon, the largest canyon in North America, is home to the least acculturated Native Americans in North America, the Tarahumara Indians, who are semi-nomadic cliff dwellers. The “Train Ride in the Sky” is probably the most dramatic railway journey in the Western Hemisphere, as it travels through 86 tunnels and 37 trestles.

California Coast

March 28 – April 2, 2020

Price: $1675 pp/double; $2295 pp/single

Travel the length of the majestic California Coast, from Los Angeles to San Francisco. Discover the diversity of the coast from the bustling cosmopolitan cities with an intriguing ethnic mix to quiet coastal retreats. Travel up the coast by coach and fly home from San Francisco. (includes airfare)

Rocky Point Golf (or Spa) Getaway

Date: March 30 to April 2, 2020

Price: $750 pp/double; $950 pp/single

Travel to Rocky Point and spend three nights at Penasco del Sol. Two rounds of golf are included along with two dinners, breakfast daily, and a sunset cruise. (one-day spa or two days golf for same price)

Big Bend National Park

April 1-5, 2020

Price: $850 pp/double; $1195 pp/single

Big Bend National Park preserves the largest tracts of Chihuahuan Desert topography and ecology in the United States. It contains numerous geographical contrasts, including vegetation belts along the Rio Grande, the sparseness of the Chihuahuan Desert, the peaks of the Chisos Mountains, the limestone outcrops of Persimmon Gap and Boquillas Canyon.