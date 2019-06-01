To see or not to see presented by the Chandler Lions

The Chandler Lions will present a FREE informational seminar entitled Understanding Diabetes and Pre-Diabetes – Tips and Tools for a Sweet Life on Monday, June 10, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. in the ballroom of the SunBird Golf Resort, 6250 SunBird Blvd., Chandler (enter off Riggs Road between S. McQueen and S. Cooper).

In our fourth educational journey through vision loss forums, you and your guests will:

* Understand the risk factors for diabetes

* Learn ways to reduce insulin resistance and lower your risk for heart disease

* Acquire tips for healthy eating and lifestyle changes you can use to improve blood sugar control

* Have an opportunity to ask questions

* Find where to go for help

This is a FREE informational seminar led by Jeann Cahill, Certified Diabetes Educator from Dignity Health.

Call Chandler Lion RuthJon at 480-895-3569 to RSVP and/or for more information.