‘Tis the Season to Be Jolly

Harry Huckemeyer

Most of us will not be too sad to see the final month of 2020 leave us after a year of many challenges and sacrifices made by so many, for a variety of reasons. Rather than dwell on the past, it may be a good time to start thinking about finding new ways to welcome the future. Earlier in the year, we often heard the words, “We’re All in this Together,” but as time went on, it became apparent that the coronavirus was something that was going to be with us for a while longer, much longer than ever expected. For the remainder of this year, we still have all the festivities to look forward to, as we are rapidly approaching the holiday season with all the glittering lights and decorations glowing brightly all over town, and the familiar sounds of music that will be filling the air. It’s time to look ahead as we enjoy these days with friends and family, and look forward to the new year with hopes that the uncertainty of this all will be a thing of the past, and the future is in our hands to make things as good as they can possibly be.

The members of the Short Line Model Railroad Club want to wish you all a very happy holiday season, best wishes, and hoping that the upcoming year will be whatever you want it to be. Like most clubs in the area, we’ve been in a “holding pattern” since early March. Most of our events are held outdoors, so our hopes are running high that in the not-too-distant future, we will be able to get back on track once more. For all those who have an interest in finding out more about us, please feel free to give us a call at 480-802-4976, or you can reach us by email at hwhuckemeyer@aol.com. Until then, stay safe, stay healthy, and keep the faith as we enter the new year. Some positive signs have already been seen locally and, hopefully, that will continue to be the case as we lead our way into the future.