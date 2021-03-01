There Is No Better Time Like the Present

Wendy Weber, Lifestyle Director

With most of our indoor activities canceled, why not try something new? Maybe you want to learn to play shuffleboard, bocce ball, horseshoes, or even pickleball. Now is the perfect time to take advantage of all the wonderful outdoor amenities that SunBird has to offer. If you don’t know how to play a specific game/sport, don’t worry. We have plenty of friendly SunBird residents who are willing to teach you! Here are a few of the outdoor amenities that may be of interest to you: pickleball, tennis, golf, shuffleboard, horseshoes, and bocce ball. If you are interested in learning any of these sports/games, please contact Wendy Weber at the HOA office at 480-802-4901, or [email protected].com, and she will put you in touch with the contact person for the specific activity.