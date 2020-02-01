The Tower Point Concert Band Returns to SunBird on Feb. 23

Norman Ott

The Tower Point Concert Band is again returning to SunBird to present another fine performance of concert band music. This will be their third in a series of concerts at SunBird. The date for this concert is Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the clubhouse ballroom. The band, whose home base is the Tower Point Resort in Mesa, is under the direction of Bob Meyers. The concert will include a variety of marches, showtunes, and other traditional concert band music. This is a free concert; however, donations to help defray the band’s expenses will be graciously accepted.

This band was started about 29 years ago by residents of the Tower Point Resort. Over the years, it has grown to approximately 55 volunteer musicians, some of whom are full time residents, some are snowbirds, and some of whom reside in different parts of the Valley. During the season, the band practices each Wednesday morning in the Tower Point Resort ballroom and presents seven concerts. They always welcome anyone who would like to pick up their instruments and join in the fun.

SunBird is well represented in the band’s membership by residents Pat Kelley and Joanne Mattheis on saxophones and Ken Mattheis on the baritone horn.

So mark your calendars and come out for an enjoyable afternoon of great concert band music.