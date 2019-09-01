The Short Line Model Railroad Club is back

Harry Huckemeyer

As Labor Day weekend approaches, the warm summer months are quickly becoming a thing of the past. Vacations are winding down, schools are back in session, and the atmosphere is filled with life, fun, and great expectations, as this is certainly the place to be. The Short Line Model Railroad Club will be planning a good portion of our new fall schedule as we start up again on Sept. 7 at our kick-off get-together. We will be meeting in the Lakeview Room of the SunBird Community Center at 9:30 a.m. Interested parties are always welcome to attend any of our scheduled meetings. The Lakeview Room is located on the first level, just below the restaurant where you can grab a cup of coffee or have a hearty breakfast if you arrive early.

Over the years, we have found out that once September arrives, things tend to just take off, all the way up to the end of the year. For starters, in early October on most Saturday mornings, one of the local communities or other organizations will be having one of their annual community days, where many of the local clubs and organizations will be available for you to visit and an opportunity to meet new friends. With the arrival of the good weather in our area, there are so many things to do. Nature is at its best if you like to travel within the state. Entertainment will be available at many of the communities with fine music, dancing, shows, and much, much more. I suggest you keep your calendars and local publications handy, which will help you find what you’re looking for.

For you railroad enthusiasts, starting in October, there are several major events going on around the valley. Once again, our club will be participating up in Scottsdale at their annual Rail Fair at McCormick Stillman Railroad Park. Additional details on this and other events will follow. If you have any questions or would like additional information, please don’t hesitate to call. The telephone number is 480-802-4976, and email address is hwhuckemeyer@aol.com. Have a great day.