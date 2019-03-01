The journey of a Danish immigrant to be portrayed at next Scandinavian Club meeting

The final Scandinavian Club meeting of the 2018-2019 year will be held March 17 at the Sun Lakes Country Club. Social hour will begin at 5:00 p.m. with pickled herring, cheese, crackers and sausage. At 6:00 p.m., fried chicken, coleslaw, mashed potatoes, garden salad and dessert will be served. At 7:00 p.m., the program will begin. This evening’s program will be presented by Eugene Hansen. He will assume the character of his father Karl and tell of the journey he made from Denmark to the U.S., passing through Ellis Island and, ultimately, succeeding in his new country. Following the program, the annual meeting will be conducted, which will include a discussion and vote on by-law changes. The meeting will be over at 8:00 p.m.

If you would like to attend this evening of socializing, dining and entertainment, reservations must be made by March 11. Dinners are $15 for members and $20 for non-members. To make a reservation, contact Jerry Johnson at 612-817-9670 or gjohnsonjerry@msn.com. If you make a reservation but are unable to attend, we appreciate your payment, as the club is charged for your dinner.

Please join us. You need not be Scandinavian to attend. All are welcome and encouraged to enjoy an evening out with a delicious dinner and entertainment.