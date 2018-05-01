Thank You Volunteer Fruit Pickers!

Wes Akerman found a need in SunBird of assisting people who could use help and/or physically could not pick the fruit from their own citrus trees each season. Oftentimes, the citrus would fall to the ground and go to waste. A group of volunteers was organized a few years back to help resolve this situation in a “win-win” manner. SunBird residents contact the office at harvest season, normally January to March. The fruit collecting volunteers organize and visit the homes to collect the fruit from the trees, bag them and bring them to the clubhouse for residents to use. This has been a great service to everyone, and we all can enjoy freshly-picked fruit. Thank you so much to our fruit collectors for your many hours of service!

