Linda DiPalma

Volunteers are the backbone of our community. One such volunteer is Dianne Reed. It was my honor to present Dianne with a special sewing machine plaque on behalf of the board of directors and homeowners. Dianne volunteered to sew all of our wonderful new stage curtains for the ballroom, and even had time to make a new skirt for the board of directors table. Thanks again, Dianne, for a job well done.