Tap into your hidden talents

Jean Anderson

I’m Jean Anderson, and for several years, I’ve been teaching painting in SunBird and Sun Lakes. I’ve been teaching watercolor, but I’m open to doing an acrylic class if there is interest. I am returning from Oregon, and that means classes will resume in November.

I cannot tell you how excited that I am to get back and see everyone. From what they’ve shared with me, I can see that many of those folks who started last year are doing some amazing painting over the summer.

I’d love for you to come paint with us. I will have classes available Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday this season, so there should be a time that fits for you. It’s my mission to make these classes as fun as possible and still give the students real value for their time and money.

Please contact me at 503-649-9097 or andrsnlouise@aol.com. I’d love to talk to you.

Just so you know, you do not need to know how to draw. I’ll show you how to work around that. You do not have to have artistic genes, whatever you think those are. No, you aren’t too old to do this. Learning something new is the best thing you can do for your mind. Not only that, my classes attract the coolest people. They are kind and fun, and we laugh a lot, but not at each other. If you want to learn how to paint quickly in a fun, non-threatening environment, give me a call and I’ll tell you everything you need to know.

If you don’t start now, you’ll regret it.