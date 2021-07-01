Sunday Evening Music, Dinner, and Dance Venue

John Yu

This season our Sunday venue will salute everything “nostalgic.” Starting on Sept. 19, we will begin with the salute to none other than the “Sultan of Swoon” or “Old Blue Eyes,” the leader of the Rat Pack (Frank Sinatra). Future Sunday venues will include salutes to the British Invasion (Beatles and Herman’s Hermits), Teen Heartthrobs (Ricky Nelson, Paul Anka, and Bobby Darin), The Million Dollar Quartet (Elvis, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash), and more.

For 33 years, our bands have always been easy to listen to, danceable, and play at a level that allows for conversation and dining. Enjoy the Rags Allen Band whom you’ve seen and heard at our past events and around this state. The band features Rags Allen, an accomplished keyboardist and member of the Arizona Nightclub Performers Hall of Fame. Rags performed alongside Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Charlie Pride, and Mickey Gilley at venues throughout the country. Joining Rags is Chuck Bene, a longtime Valley celebrity guitarist. Chuck is also an inductee into the Rockabilly Hall of Fame. Chuck performed for decades in the New York City area, including 10 years with the Bobby Lane Trio. Chuck also wrote music for Ricky Nelson and the Hullabaloo TV Show. Al Beasley, well known percussionist and guitarist throughout the Valley, joins in on vocals and lead percussionist. Finally, our new vocalist this season will be well-known Valley singer Gene Mann. Gene recently had been singing at Wild Horse Pass Casino with Larry King’s Legends of Country Music shows prior to the pandemic. Gene has been singing since the early ‘90s and performed throughout the Midwest to Southwest from Wisconsin to California and finally settled here in Arizona. If you hear him sing, you might think you are listening to Gordan Lightfoot.

Admission is $15 per person and $25 per couple. (Pre-paid season passes for all eight performances are discounted at $80 per person.) Write checks to “Sunday Dance Club,” c/o John Yu, at 9617 E. Sherwood Way, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248. Our eight season dates are Sept. 19, Oct. 17, Nov. 7, Dec. 12, Jan. 9, Feb. 6, March 6, and April 3. Please call me at 480-699-7334 for any questions. Please check our website at www.sunlakes-sundaydanceclub.com for more details.

Come enjoy your Sunday evening at the San Tan Ballroom in Cottonwood with the best music and tunes from the past, presented by one of the Valley’s favorite bands and singers. Take your partner for a spin across the ballroom floor, or just relax with your friends to an evening of great music. Choose your drinks, snacks, dinner, etc., from the full Cottonwood Grill menu.