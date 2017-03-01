SunBird Women’s Pickleball Team on fire

Back row (left to right): Melissa Emery, Elaine Taylor, Susan Mandeville, Joan Boyle, Madeline Harding and Robyn Blosh; front row: Captain Marianna Buescher and Kim Ebert Joan Boyle Kim Ebert Elaine Taylor Marianna Beuscher (left) and Kim Ebert Robyn Blosh

Pickleball at SunBird is enjoying great popularity. The Women’s team is in first place in the East Valley Intramural League with a record of 5-1-1, and the courts are filled with new players. Captain Marianna Beuscher is proud of her team and their winning record. “We are having fun and are proud to represent the SunBird community,” she said. To celebrate, SunBird pickleball, the annual SunBird Pickleball Tournament and BBQ will be held on March 25 at the SunBird courts; activities start at 9:30 a.m. Please send your RSVP to Pete Prucha at rollout378@cox.net no later than March 20. Bring your appetite, your paddle and your favorite side dish.