SunBird Singers to present “The Rhythm of Life”

Jim McCutcheon

The SunBird Singers will present their annual spring concert on March 7 and March 8 at 7:00 p.m. in the ballroom. Directors Kim and Mark Hanson and Pat Miller will lead more than 75 choristers. The concert celebrates “The Rhythm of Life,” which is one of the songs they will perform. There also will be several folk songs from early in our country’s history, a little gospel music, some ballads and a couple of surprise tunes. The ensemble that was a big hit at the December concert will be back, although Santa Claus is not expected to make an appearance. The bell choir will show, with great dexterity, that the bells can be used for more than beautiful religious music. During the concert the audience will have a chance to participate as well.

As is our custom, there is no admission fee. Donations are very much appreciated, as they are the sole source of funds for purchasing music. Mark your calendars and don’t miss what promises to be very enjoyable performances.

