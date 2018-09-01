SunBird Singers prepare for two Christmas concerts

Jim McCutcheon

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.” Well, it is if you are a director or accompanist for the SunBird Singers. In fact, they all have been working on the music for December’s concerts almost as soon as last March’s concerts were completed. The Singers themselves will start getting into the spirit at the first rehearsal, which is October 15 at 3:00 p.m. in the ballroom.

If you plan to sing in the group this year, please arrive 15 minutes prior to the 3:00 p.m. start time to get your music and register as a member. If you will be playing the beautiful new Schulmerich handbells, your rehearsals begin on October 22 at 2:00 p.m.

If you have any questions about being a member of SunBird Singers, please contact Kim Hanson at 253-229-0453, Mike Hanson at 253-906-1743 or Pat Miller at 480-818-5877. And everyone should mark the concert dates on their calendars: December 5 and 6 at 7:00 p.m. There will be some new music, some favorites of Christmases past and even a handbell number from “The Messiah, Prince of Peace.”