SunBird Lion’s prepare backpacks

Arlene Block

The SunBird Lions Club prepared 12 backpacks for students at Hartford Elementary School. They were delivered on July 16, in time for the start of the school year. Those who participated were SunBird Lions Marcia McHugh, Jeanne Anderson, Carol Zittle, and Fred Garmeson.

SunBird Lions Club members also support Hartford Elementary School when they have their Toy Drive at Christmas and provide gift cards to help needy families so they, too, can enjoy the holiday season.

By becoming a SunBird Lion, you, too, can enjoy the gratification and see all the happy faces and joy that is brought to others.