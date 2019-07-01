SunBird Lions Club continues their flag program

The SunBird Lions Club began the flag program on Veterans Day of 2010 with the support of 70 people who proudly displayed the flags. SunBird Lions Club now serves 612 people and is hoping to expand even more.

SunBird Lions Club Flag Coordinator, Lion Carol Zittel displays the flag that is placed wherever the person’s choice of location is.

The flag will be displayed on Presidents Day, Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Patriots Day, Veterans Day and Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

For a donation of $40.00, you, too, can be a part of the SunBird Lions Club Flag Program and proudly display a flag. The sight of the flag brings a feeling of joy, of courage, of pride and freedom for all – the symbol of our nation in all its glory.

Please contact Coordinator, SunBird Lion Carol Zittel, at 480-883-0958.