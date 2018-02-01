SunBird Lions Club Bingo winners

Marilyn Hespel

If you are someone who would like to meet others from the community or just have a fun time playing Bingo, you might want to check into the Chandler SunBird Lions Club “Bingo Nights” on the first and third Friday of each month. We play 15 individual Bingo games during the evening, with the last game being the Jackpot game. On December 15, the jackpot winner was Toni Greisiger who went home with $161. On January 5, 2018, our jackpot winner was Joyce Dougal, winning $148.

Bingo nights are played in the ballroom at the SunBird Clubhouse. Cards start being sold at 6:00 p.m. promptly, and the games begin at 6:30 p.m. You can come early to secure your seats. Refreshments are available for a small donation.

The February dates are February 2 and 16. Come join us in the fun. The money raised goes to the SunBird Lions Club for the local charities.