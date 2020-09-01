SunBird Kare Bears Elect New Officers

Barbara Dunbar

Our new officers for 2020-21 will be Margaret Speer (president), Deanna Calvert (vice president), Barbara Dunbar (secretary), Katherine Gibbs (treasurer) and Shirley Goodman. The turnover of officers happened in May, and we are moving forward with upcoming projects.

The Oct. 15 board meeting will be held at 10 a.m. in the Lakeview Room. Our first membership meeting will be Oct. 21 at 1 p.m. in the ballroom, provided that we can have a meeting. All activities will be subject to what the governed COVID-19 rules are at this time. We are still planning our first Kare Bear Fair of the season on the first Saturday of November, but this will also be mandated by the COVID-19 rulings. Watch for our October newsletter.

Over the summer, Sherry Fann has filled all of the bins for the White Elephant tables, so at this time, we are not taking any more donations. Thank you all for helping us collect items!

Until we get clearance, we are unable to do any memorials for our residents who have passed away. Hopefully, we can resume this soon, as we love being able to help our residents get some type of closure when they lose a loved one.

If you would like to become a Kare Bear, please grab the membership form that is up in the clubhouse. We are encouraging all who love to volunteer their time to help our community to please join us for the fun!