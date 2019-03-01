SunBird Golf Club to hold raffle for television – March 9

The SunBird Golf Club will hold a raffle for a donated (like new) 60” Samsung HD TV on March 9 at the Greenskeeper Golf Tournament. The cost of a raffle ticket is just $5.

A SunBird resident donated the television and it is in perfect working condition. The television will be on display at either the SunBird Pro Shop or in the hallway by the HOA office.

To purchase a raffle ticket, stop by the SunBird Pro Shop or the HOA office.

Proceeds from the raffle will be used to replace rakes and other golf course items.

The drawing will take place following the tournament. Buy early and often!