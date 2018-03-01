SunBird Couples Net Shoot Out

Norm Ott

It was a beautiful, warm and sunny Sunday afternoon on January 14, 2018, when 10 couples representing both the SunBird Lady’s Golf Association and the SunBird Men’s Golf Association teed off in the annual couples nine hole net shoot out. The couples participating were Fred Fraga/Marcie Hogan, Jim Croghan/Jackie Huyghebaert, Ron Jarvis/Dee Lee, Gary Hall/Marsha Brockish, Dan Moran/Trish Carrel, Gene Dunbar/Sue Koslofsky, Loren Carrel/Jennifer Walden, Dave White/Lora Thomas, Dean Huyghebaert/Barb Wallace and Bob Gerber/Dolly White.

The format for this shoot out was alternate shot. The men teed off on the odd numbered holes, and the ladies teed off on the even numbered holes. Following the drives, the players in each couple took turns hitting the ball until the ball was putted into the cup. One couple was eliminated on each hole by having the highest score or, in the case of tie, a chip off, in which the couple whose chip finished the farthest from the hole was eliminated. Only two holes were decided by this tie-break method. With a couple eliminated on each hole, there were two couples left to vie for the championship on the ninth hole. They were Dean Huyghebaert/Barb Wallace and Bob Gerber/Dolly White. It was an exciting finish, as a little water came into play, but some good shots prevailed and Bob and Dolly walked off with the championship. Dean and Barb finished in second place, while the couple of Jim Croghan and Jackie Huyghebaert, eliminated on the hole eight, finished third.

There are men’s shoot outs, ladies’ shoot outs and couples’ shoot outs held throughout the SunBird golf season. These are an opportunity to come out, be a part of the gallery of fans and witness some exciting golf competition. Check the bulletin boards by the Pro Shop for schedules, and come out and join the fun.

Like this: Like Loading...