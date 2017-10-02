SunBird American/German Club

Frank Nechvatal

Here we go again: a new year is about to begin with our September meeting. Mark your calendar for Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. in the Lakeview Room. If you have any friends who may be interested, bring them to the meeting. We will spend time with a show-and-tell by some of our members. Pizza will be ordered based upon the members contacted by phone. If you are not home when the call comes, please be sure to call back so we order enough pizza. If you are bringing guests, be sure to include them in the response to the call.

In October, our meeting will be a celebration of Oktoberfest. We will meet on the patio, and grilled bratwurst, sauerkraut, pickles, beans, potato salad and dessert will be served. Musical entertainment will also be provided.

The remainder of our planned calendar is as follows: November 28, we will be in the ballroom watching a documentary about the Germans who settled in Texas; December 16, we will have our Christmas party in the Horizon Room—the theme is the Legend of the Christmas Candle; January 23, we will have a potluck in the front of the ballroom to celebrate Fasching (German Mardi Gras); February 27, we will meet in the Lakeview Room; March 27, we will watch another documentary ( The Little Germanies Across America); April 24, we will mark the close of the season with our annual Potluck Patio Party.

See you at our September meeting.

Auf widersehen!