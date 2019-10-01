Sun Lakes Women’s Association annual Fall Bazaar

Byline

The Fall Bazaar for the Sun Lakes Women’s Association (SLWA) will be held at the Sun Lakes Country Club on Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 2. Shopping begins at 8 a.m. at the west parking lot, and you can look forward to being greeted by the friendly SLWA ladies in their bright orange aprons. The yearly event has been supported by the entire Sun Lakes community for more than 40 years. The members’ kind hearts touch so many organizations by donating their time and energy.

Unneeded items from residents are sold and resources given back to support our community. In addition, the ladies of SLWA have created several craft items, such as knitted and crocheted pieces and so many more interesting items made with loving hands. Let us not forget the amazing bake sale. The delicious array of food will be homemade with love and offered to you for your holiday pleasure, and there will be great house gifts as well. This year, you will find a very special addition at their table that you will return to annually. Yum!

Oh my, how you will enjoy the Christmas section. This ever-so-popular area for Christmas lovers will not disappoint you—everything one could desire, from gifts to decorations. Custom flower arrangements for the holidays will be a must purchase. Imagine your Thanksgiving and Christmas centerpieces just waiting for you or a house gift for family and friends.

Now onto the popular vintage section—a must for the collector of items from years gone by. You will find a broad selection of hard-to-find pieces. If vintage or more modern jewelry is your style, then visit the jewelry section, ladies, and enjoy their collection of great buys.

Many people also appreciate the selection of bedding and linens, plus more. There is so much to choose from. The recycled treasures, more commonly known as household items, includes kitchen, decorative, and everything for the home but the kitchen sink.

A great selection of quality artwork also will be found, plus loads of furniture, some of which are actually vintage pieces. And, let us not forget a favorite of the guys, the electronics area.

Donations are accepted weekly by calling 480-721-5306. Arrangements will be made for pick-up. Drop by and support our Sun Lakes community and the SLWA members who work hard all year to make it happen. They look forward to serving you again this year in the west parking lot of Sun Lakes Country Club.