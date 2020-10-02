Sun Lakes Republican Club to Meet October 13

Carolyn McCorkle, First Vice Chair, SLRC

The Sun Lakes Republican Club will feature “Election Year Insights” with Congressman Andy Biggs and Mike Broomhead, KTAR 92.3 FM morning radio host, at its monthly meeting Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 6:30 p.m. in the Arizona Room of the Sun Lakes Country Club, 25601 S. Sun Lakes Blvd., Sun Lakes, AZ 85248. The public is invited! Please bring your neighbors and friends! If we are not permitted to meet at the Country Club due to health restrictions, members will be notified of an alternate location.

Mike Broomhead moved to KTAR-FM after hosting with KFYI since 2005. He uses his business and life experience to address the issues challenging Arizona citizens. Rooted in fiscal and social conservatism, he champions the freedoms of Americans and brings the hottest issues to his listeners. His interview with Congressman Biggs will focus on this election year in view of America’s founding principles. Some have never learned about our unique American Heritage and the incredible “Freedom Formula” that our Founders gave their lives to establish. Broomhead will highlight liberties enshrined in our U.S. Constitution that are at risk if voters forget them!

Congressman Biggs is an Arizona native and retired attorney. He has earned a bachelor’s degree in Asian studies, an M.A. in political science from ASU, and a J.D. from University of Arizona. Andy served in the Arizona legislature for 14 years and was first elected to the Arizona House of Representatives before being elected to serve in the Arizona Senate where he chaired the Appropriations Committee and was the Vice-Chairman of the Government Reform and Judiciary Committees. In 2012, he was chosen to be the Senate President. In 2016, Andy Biggs was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. He has served on the House Judiciary and Science, Space, and Technology committees, and is the chairman of the Freedom Caucus.

Congressman Biggs has been designated a Champion of the Taxpayer by Americans for Prosperity, and Guardian of Small Business by NFIB. He has 100% Voting Records from the Arizona Small Business Assn., Arizona Citizens Defense League, and Center for Arizona Policy. He has lived in Gilbert with his family for the past 34 years, has been married for 37 years to Cindy, and they have six children and five grandchildren.

Broomhead initially made a name for himself speaking at the largest pro-troop rallies in the country. Mike is a strong believer in giving back to the community and volunteers for the Best Buddies program at Marcos de Niza High School; “Project We Remember” that supports military families; and “Packages From Home” that is dedicated to U.S. servicemen and women overseas. Prior to his radio career, Mike was a winning bull rider and rodeo announcer! He is the proud father of two daughters and three grandchildren.

Our Arizona State Senator JD Mesnard, Representative Jeff Weninger, and representative candidate Liz Harris will provide brief updates. For more information, visit our website at www.slgop.org or contact Mike Tennant at 480-802-0178.