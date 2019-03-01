Sun Lakes Democractic Club meeting notice

The Sun Lakes Democratic Club will hold its March meeting on Monday, March 11, 2019, in the Navajo Room, located at the Sun Lakes Country Club, 25601 E. Sun Lakes Blvd. N. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by the meeting at 7:00 p.m.

Our speakers for the March meeting will address education in Arizona.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman will inform us about what her office is doing to address the many educational issues we have in this state and how her position is able to impact them. Kathy is a first-time office holder with a teaching background in special education. She won this office in the 2018 election.

Jennifer Pawlik, AZ House Representative, LD 17, will provide insight into the latest happenings at the Legislature, any pending bills and other important topics for voter awareness. As a former public school teacher who sits on the House Education Committee, she is a wealth of knowledge on the education needs in Arizona.

The Sun Lakes Democratic Club collects non-perishable food items for Matthew’s Crossing Food Bank. Please bring your tax-deductible contributions to the drop off area in the west parking lot from 6:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Ask for a receipt. In January, we donated 128 pounds of food and raised $45.00 in cash for the food bank. The yearly totals are 128 pounds of food and $45.00 in cash.

All are welcome. Refreshments will be served. For more information, contact Dolly Loftin at 480-200-3322 or craftidoll1@gmail.com.