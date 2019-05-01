The Sun Lakes Dance Party, sponsored by the Fun Lakers Club, is held in the San Tan Ballroom, always on a Thursday. Please note that April 11 was the last dance of this season. Next season starts in October, so get your season package early to save money.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., dance lesson is at 6:30 p.m. and open dance is from 7:00 to 9:30 p.m. Music is provided by Thaddeus Rose. Admission is $12 per person at the door if you did not purchase the season package.

Note: You do not need to be a member of the Fun Lakers Club to attend

the dances.