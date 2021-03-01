Step into Spring at Women’s Connection Zoom Style Show

Susan Reynhout, Publicity Chairman

Women’s Connection invites you to a fun, virtual Zoom style show event on Thursday, March 11, at 9 a.m., for a special hour. If you have a desktop, laptop, iPad, or a smartphone, you can be a part of our event.

Judy Wear Boutique believes fashion should be fun and functional. Their goal is to sell clothing that can be worn no matter the place or season. The boutique caters to women of all ages, professions, body types, and personalities, with a handpicked selection of timeless attire. They want every customer to leave feeling like the truest, most beautiful version of herself. Judy Wear Boutique opened its doors three years ago in February at 950 E. Riggs Road, Suite 6, Chandler, AZ 85249. Judy Dragoo and her daughter-in-law Erin Dragoo are the dynamic duo behind this delightful boutique. They will encourage you to step out of the box and explore your style. Be sure to join us for this fun-filled style show.

Originally from South Africa, Meryl Bishop shares how she came to understand that “you cannot discover new oceans unless you have courage to lose sight of the shore!” She is a published author of three books, now living in Maine, travels nationwide speaking at outreach groups, and has served as a national representative with Stonecroft Organization for 28 years. Meryl will share the adventure and excitement she discovered when stepping out of her comfort zone in her talk titled “Facing Change in the Seasons of Life.”

All participants must register in advance to receive a secure link and ID number at [email protected], or by calling Nancy at 480-786-8531 or Ann at 614-370-2553 with your email address or phone number. Register early, as there is limited online access!

In accordance with the state and county COVID-19 guidelines, Women’s Connection has determined, for the safety of our attendees, to meet through virtual Zoom meetings until further notice.

Affiliated with Stonecroft – Where She Is, As She Is. Visit Stonecroft.org.