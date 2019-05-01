Spring is in the air at Women’s Connection brunch

Susan Reynhout, Publicity Chairman

Wild flowers are blooming. What a great time for a girlfriend get-together. How about having brunch with your favorite friends? Many of our friends are returning to their summer homes, so don’t miss the opportunity to invite them to share a time of fellowship before they leave. Join us on Thursday, May 9, at 9:00 a.m. in the Kingston Ballroom of the Oakwood Country Club in Sun Lakes. It will be a morning of special music, fellowship and inspiring talk and a great full breakfast buffet.

Don’t miss this special feature of summer activities in Sun Lakes. Bev Tarpley, a former teacher, principal and school superintendent, is the organizer of the “Tuesday Nights Together” programs, open to the community and held at the Sun Lakes Methodist Church, June through August. Karen Dimitro is the Lifestyle and Activities Director with IronOaks in Sun Lakes and plans special events, including trips.

Marilu Vince is a Chandler resident, a longtime widow, has two children, seven grandchildren and one great granddaughter. She retired once, but did not keep the designation for long, as she works full time in a busy law and tax office in Mesa as a C.P.A. and a legal assistant. She is a graduate of Indiana University with a business management degree and from Buena Vista College in Iowa with a business teaching degree. Marilu has always loved music and enjoys being a part of a great choir in her church. We will hear how freedom from control is a key answer to life and learn how to obtain it. Hers is a story you will relate to and be encouraged and inspired by as she shares “Freedom from Being in Charge.”

Special music will be provided. Crystal Card project greeting cards will be available for sale.

The cost is $20.00. Reservations are required by noon on Thursday, May 2, by emailing Shirley at wcsunlakes@comcast.net or calling Nancy at 480-786-8531 or Ann at 614-370-2553. Cancellations must be made no later than Monday, May 6, by 10:00 a.m. by calling Cindi at 515-770-7974. Please honor your reservation with payment or give as a gift if you miss the deadline. Please note, cost includes venue expenses, taxes, gratuity, speaker’s expenses, publicity, miscellaneous fees along with the brunch. “Affiliated with Stonecroft. – Where She is. As She is.” www.stonecroft.org