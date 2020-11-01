Spice Up Your Home at Women’s Connection with Holiday Table Décor

Susan Reynhout, Publicity Chairman

Women’s Connection invites you to a virtual Zoom event on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 9 a.m. for a special hour of inspiration. If you have a desktop, laptop, iPad, or a Smartphone, you can be a part of our event.

Talia Stennett, cofounder of Spice Up Your Home in Chandler, will present a virtual feature on creating holiday table décor. We will see this talented decorator create a centerpiece and learn tips on how to do it ourselves. Spice Up Your Home offers furniture, home décor, staging, expert design advice, and much more. Talia began her career in real estate nearly two decades ago and now brings her expertise to the design field.

Out and about these days? Don’t miss driving instructors Jan Mathers of Oregon, Emily Firnstahl of Arizona, and Janis Price of Indiana, as they provide tools for the road along the journey of life. Jan is a freelance writer who has contributed to multiple books and authored six. She is a former columnist for two international women’s magazines along with being a conference speaker and speaker trainer. Emily is a native of Tucson, Ariz., but worked in New York at the 5th Avenue flagship location of Tiffany’s, and in the trust division of Citibank. She serves on the board of directors for more than one organization, including an international mission. Janis is a speaker and teacher who has spoken across the United States from the east coast to Alaska for multiple events. She has taught on the university level for over 23 years. “Gridlock, Stuck or Moving On,” an interactive talk, has been created just for you!

All participants must register in advance to receive a secure link and ID number at wcsunlakes@gmail.com or by calling Nancy at 480-786-8531 or Ann at 614-370-2553 with your email address or phone number. Register early as there is limited online access!

In accordance with the state and county COVID-19 guidelines, Women’s Connection has determined, for the safety of our attendees, to meet through virtual Zoom meetings until further notice.

Affiliated with Stonecroft – Where She Is, As She Is. Visit Stonecroft.org for more information.