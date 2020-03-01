Solheim Cup and More for Lady 18ers

Dana Marrs

In January, the Lady 18ers played the Ladies Net Shoot Out. The survivors, and therefore winners, were Elaine Friesen (third), Janet Farrell (second), and Trish Carrel (first).

The two great nations of Canada and USA met in the Solheim Cup. Canadian golfers are outnumbered in SunBird, so some USA golfers were asked to dig out the red and white and play on the Canadian side. The first week, we played through some chill and rain to begin the competition with best team net and singles match play. Thanks to our determined Solheim chairperson, Cindy Vig, we stretched our golf knowledge; the second week we played modified scotch and alternate shot. USA prevailed.

In March, we look forward to:

3/03: Golf, Lunch, and Annual Meeting

3/08: Couples Net Shoot Out

3/10 and 3/17: Club Championship

3/22: Couples Gross Shoot Out

3/24: Weekly Play

3/26: Awards BBQ with both Men and Women’s Clubs