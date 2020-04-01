Shuffleboard for Fun

Marty Eckstein

Our annual tournament held on Feb. 20 and 21 resulted in Jan Sieth and Marty Eckstein taking first place, Harvey Simmons and Emile Richot in second, and Neal Schoenborn and Leon Thomas in third. Thanks to Paul Klancher, the tournament director, and his helpers (Jerry Logosz, Bill Hackett, Marty Eckstein, and Jill Reesman). We enjoyed a superb lunch and treats prepared by Jacque Van Damme, Kathy Bartlett, Jean Logosz, Pat Seabert, and Pat Simmons. Great work, ladies.

Our final event of the season, the annual potluck, will be over when this article is published.