Sew-N-Sews news

Lenora Pasch and Phyllis Prysock

The next monthly meeting of Sew-N-Sews will be on Wednesday, Oct. 9, in the Navajo Room at Sun Lakes Country Club. Our business meeting and program start at 1 p.m. We invite you to come early to peruse the program samples, find out what is in store for upcoming classes, and have fun searching through the stash table for an item you just can’t live without.

The October program, “All About Beading,” will feature a slide show presentation of ideas and samples. See what you can create using a variety of stitches and techniques, not only to make jewelry, but beading on clothing, purses, and even create a beaded button. Think about how you could make that purse or bag unique with a pretty beaded button. Yes, you can do it even if you have never done any beading. Also, check out a variety of beaded samples following the meeting created by some of our talented Sew-N-Sews members. Several beading classes will be offered to members throughout the upcoming months, and a survey sheet will be available for you to indicate which stitches and techniques you are interested in exploring.

Guests are always welcome to attend two monthly meetings before joining. New members may join for $25 which includes a Sew-N-Sews name badge. We will also begin accepting renewals for the 2020 calendar year at the October meeting. Please bring a check for $15 to renew your membership.

Please wear your Sew-N-Sews name badge and introduce yourself to others to be eligible to participate in the door prize drawings. We hope to see you there on Oct. 9.