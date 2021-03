Stan Kaufman

The Rotary Club completed delivery of the SunBird Community Source Books at 10:30 a.m., on Jan. 30, 2021. It was a beautiful morning, and we were ably assisted, once again, by the team of Rotaract Club members from A.S.U.

Club President Adrienne did a masterful job of getting 15 of their club members to assist us, three students for each of our five delivery route drivers. Abiding by COVID-19 protocols made things a little more interesting this year, to say the least.