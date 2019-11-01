Rotarian of the Month – Santa Roger

Sun Lakes Rotary Club Norm Noble

Roger Edmonds was named Sun Lakes Rotary Club’s Rotarian of the Month for October. Roger is heavily involved chairing the club’s Dictionary Project that gives dictionaries to over 3,000 third grade students in all the 30 elementary schools of the Chandler Unified School District, plus two reservation schools.

Roger is also the club’s meeting photographer and one of the members who delivers the Splash to driveways every month. He is a multiple Paul Harris Fellow which is a significant status in Rotary. Roger joined the club in 2001 after retiring as a high school educator for 37 years in Oregon where he taught science and chemistry. He is married to Judi, and they have two sons and four grandchildren. Oh yes, Roger is a very popular local Santa Claus during the holiday season. You will find him at Chandler Fashion Center each day until 3:30 p.m. and also at Zoo Lights.