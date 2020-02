Ruth Anne Hobbs

Roadrunner Golf and Social Club celebrated the holiday season with a joyful evening of a nice dinner and fun dancing or listening to the wonderful variety of music provided by The Time of Your Life, Charlie Parker, DJ.

The club has a meeting once a month on the first Wednesday of the month at 5 p.m. in the Lakeview Room and has a social get-together every Wednesday at 4 p.m. in the Horizon Room.