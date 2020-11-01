Road To The Vote!

Meet the Board Candidates

Layne Varney, General Manager

The end of this year, the SunBird Golf Resort Homeowners Association will have four Board of Directors seats available. Three full three-year terms are expiring, and one position for a one-year term is available. The three candidates receiving the most votes will be elected to the three-year terms, and the candidate receiving the least number of votes will be elected to the one-year term. Ballots will be mailed out to each homeowner in the early part of November. Candidates will be advertised in the SunBird News, SunBird website, eblast, and on bulletin boards in the clubhouse. Please read and become familiar with the candidates, as they have offered to dedicate their time and service to the community. The ballot deadline for voting will be Dec. 15. To meet quorum requirements, at least 10% of the membership must vote. If you have any questions, please contact the SunBird office.

Jim Anderson

I was appointed to the HOA Board in June 2020 to fill a seat vacated by Tammy Bachofner, and currently serve as Treasurer. Over the summer, I have worked with the Board and our great management team to address the health, safety, and financial issues, facing our community. At the same time, I have worked with the management and Finance Committee to develop a budget for 2021 that reflects the challenges COVID has brought, and to implement a plan assisting in our financial stability.

Prior to my appointment, I served on the Finance Committee for two years. I have over 40 years of corporate experience focusing on science, strategic planning, and marketing.

My wife Julie and I are full-time SunBird residents and second-generation homeowners. We moved here in September 2017. We love the diversity of activities in SunBird, and are both active in hiking, pickleball, and golf. We participate in SunBird’s many varied social activities and volunteer to help with projects in the clubhouse and Garden Club. SunBird is a vibrant community, and I support our many activities and opportunities that encourage an active, friendly lifestyle.

I look forward to the opportunity of continuing to serve and appreciate your vote.

Linda Dipalma

I am Linda DiPalma, and I am running for reelection to the SunBird Board of Directors.

I’ve loved living in SunBird since the day I bought my home in 2003. Over the years, I have met such great people, and it has been a pleasure living here.

In 2015 I retired from United Airlines. During my 46-year career, I was a Flight Attendant, Flight Attendant Supervisor, and Union Representative.

I have served on the Board for the past three years. I have attended a six-week course through the HOA Educational Academy, served as the ACC Liaison/Chairman, Rules Committee Liaison, and representative to the Golf Course and Clubhouse Interior Design Committees.

As a member of the Board of Directors, along with Management, we worked diligently to address concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. We immediately went into action for your safety by closing the clubhouse and amenities, sought advice of our attorney, applied and obtained a Paycheck Protection Program loan, and followed guidelines of the CDC and Governor. In doing so, and with your cooperation, we believe we have helped to keep the cases of the virus in SunBird to a minimum. If reelected, my hope is to make SunBird, the best community, even better.

Dirk Close

I’ve resided in SunBird Golf Resort since January of 2015. Since joining the SunBird family, I’ve been involved with pool volleyball (currently President of the Water Volleyball Club), pickleball, golf, Irish Club (currently the incoming Treasurer), trivia, music trivia, and corn toss baseball. I have just recently finished my second year on the Architectural Control Committee and, in an effort to broaden my knowledge of SunBird, have just joined the Special Projects Committee. SunBird is a great community, and I’m looking forward to helping keep it that way. I believe that if you want a great place to live, you have to get involved to maintain it and take it into the future. I would treasure the opportunity to do just that. Work History: My work time of 37 years was spent at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & IMF in Bremerton, Wash. I have been retired since January of 2011. My primary job was as Project Superintendent for Nuclear Aircraft Carrier maintenance at the Shipyard, as well as in San Diego, Calif., and Yokosuka, Japan.

Chuck Heitbrink

I am a retired business executive, a proud resident of SunBird, and excited about the prospects for our resort and our community. Raised in Illinois, I studied business and music at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, and obtained a commercial pilot’s license (having logged over 10,000 hours) prior to a career in food and customer service at Sysco Food Services of Iowa. I advanced my career from sales and sales management to Vice-President of Marketing, Procurement and Business Development during 30 years of service. I am currently the chair of the SunBird Welcoming and Marketing Committee, I am president of the SunBird Singers, I am a worship leader and choir member of our Community Church, and I serve on the board. I also belong to the Lapidary, Pottery, and Ceramics clubs. As a full-time resident, I have now fulfilled a dream of 13 years ago, when I decided that SunBird was my “gem in the desert” and a compelling retirement venue. I have energy, dedication, and know-how, and I am committed to this community, as evidenced by my participation and caring approach. Let me represent you with goodwill, perseverance, and a collegial attitude for success.