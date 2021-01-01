Ring in the New Year at Women’s Connection Zoom Style Show by Tiger Lily’s Boutique

Susan Reynhout, Publicity Chairman

Women’s Connection invites you to a virtual Zoom event on Thursday, Jan. 14, at 9 a.m., for a special hour to celebrate the new year. If you have a desktop, laptop, iPad, or a Smartphone, you can be a part of our event.

Krista and Rich Hansen are the owners of Tiger Lily’s Boutique, located at the Mesa Marketplace, Row D, Space 50. They took the shop over last October when the previous owners Jan and Greg Libby retired! Tiger Lily’s has a wonderful reputation for beautiful women’s clothing at reasonable prices, and it is now in its 19th season. It carries a large array of women’s clothing, jewelry, and accessories, along with some great gift items. This boutique caters to the many snowbirds who visit the Valley of the Sun, so it is open seasonally from the last two weekends of October through the first two weekends of April. Be sure to attend our Zoom Style Show so you can see and hear all that Tiger Lily’s has to offer this season!

Dr. Fran Carona is a clinical psychologist who recently retired from private practice in Tulsa, Okla. She is now trying to figure out her next chapter! In addition to that, this talented woman is a speaker, blogger, and freelance writer. She has published a number of professional articles, writes for her own website, and is the author of the book Seasons: Devotionals for the Seasons of Life. Fran has been married to her husband Jerry for 55 years. They have three grown daughters, nine grandchildren, and two great-grandbabies. They enjoy traveling all over the world and watching the Sooners play football. Fran will share in a talk titled “Finding Hope in the New Year.”

All participants must register in advance to receive a secure link and ID number at wcsunlakes@gmail.com or by calling Nancy at 480-786-8531, or Ann at 614-370-2553, with your email address or phone number. Register early, as there is limited online access!

In accordance with the state and county COVID-19 guidelines, Women’s Connection has determined, for the safety of our attendees, to meet through virtual Zoom meetings until further notice.

Affiliated with Stonecroft – Where She Is, As She Is. Visit Stonecroft.org.