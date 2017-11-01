Preparations underway for 2nd annual Holiday Light competition

It’s time to untangle those lights and get them on your home. This year, we will be having the residents vote for their favorite lights. Stop by the office and pick up the application. All houses must be registered by Friday, December 1. We will take pictures of registered houses on Wednesday, December 6, so make sure your lights are up and on by this date. Then, the voting will take place on the patio at 5:00 p.m. on December 13. The golf cart parade will kick off on the same day around 6:00 p.m. It’s time to light the way for Santa and his sleigh!

P.S.: Last year, we had quite a few houses that didn’t register but should have, especially in the Villas!