Jan Griffin, Manager

Just a reminder for those going on vacation or leaving for a while, the SunBird Post Office will hold your mail. There is no need to go to the Chandler Heights Post Office. If you have any questions, you can call us at 480-802-6783.

Mail pick-up is still 2:15 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

It’s nice to be getting back to normal and seeing familiar faces!

We are open 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday. If you just want to get out of the house, come say hello.