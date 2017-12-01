Pickleball Players coming home for the winter

Roger Mandeville

It’s that time again when Thanksgiving is behind us and we are excited about the holiday season ahead. Oh, and one more thing, our neighbors who spend their summers up north are returning to enjoy winter and pickleball at SunBird. “Welcome home to our friends who choose to spend their winters with us.”

As pickleball season gets into full swing, we expect to see lots of friends participating in their favorite outdoor activities, having fun at the courts, golf course, pool, shuffleboard courts, riding bikes or out walking. SunBird is an active community and encourages everyone to be active in one form or another. If you have not tried pickleball, we invite you to come out and join the fun. We have opportunities for beginners to learn the game and join the fun.

For the winter/spring season, we have created the following schedules to accommodate all levels of play:

All published play times are open play for any resident. As many of you know, a lot of time is spent helping new people, doing administration, set-up, clean-up, answering questions, etc. (We host 12 hours of open play for EVERYONE each week. We feel that a couple of hours of competitive play is fair to all levels.)

2017/2018 Pickleball hours are as follows:

Tuesday and Thursday 2:00-5:30 p.m.

Wednesday 10:00 a.m. to noon

Friday 7:00-10:00 a.m.

Saturday 8:00 a.m. to noon on the following days: December 9 and 16; January 6, 13 and 20; February 3 and 17; March 3 and 17; April 7 and 21

Court shoes are required, and you will be asked to sign an HOA waiver.

The schedules are posted in the glass case across from the post office. Check the case regularly for pickleball events and activities. Don’t know how to play? New player orientation is held every Tuesday and Thursday 2:00-2:30 p.m. Feel free to call Dan and Marianna Buescher at 480-285-4501 for pickleball information assistance in learning how to play.

We are hosting competitive play times (USAPA 3.0 and higher rated) on the following days and times. This is homeowner-hosted play, not club play.

Competitive Play Times at SunBird (these play times are open to those playing in tournaments or folks with the skill level of 3.0-3.5 range):

Wednesday nights, 6:00-9:00 p.m.

December 3, 3:00-6:00 p.m.

December 20, 7:00 a.m. to noon

December 30, 6:00-10:00 p.m.

January 28, 3:00-6:00 p.m.